Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights brings 'The Last of Us' to life

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is gearing up to immerse visitors in the haunting post-apocalyptic universe of the beloved video game "The Last of Us" with an unprecedented haunted house experience.



In an announcement made on Thursday, Universal Studios revealed, "The Last of Us, haunted houses on both coasts will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected."

“As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive," the plot of the haunted house was further explained by Universal Studios.

Fans of the Naughty Dog video game, on its 10th anniversary this year, can look forward to experiencing the haunting world of "The Last of Us" starting in early September. The collaboration between Naughty Dog and Universal Studios aims to faithfully recreate every intricate detail that fans of the game know and love.

Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog, expressed his excitement about the inclusion of "The Last of Us" in this year's Halloween Horror Nights lineup. As a devoted fan and frequent attendee of the event, he considers it an honor to see the game's universe come to life.

Furthermore, the haunted house experience is expected to resonate with fans of the television series based on the game, offering a familiar and thrilling encounter.



