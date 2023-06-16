Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Spotify cut ties

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has sarcastically reacted after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify.



Commenting on the Wall Street Journal’s tweet, the outspoken journalist said jokingly: “Oh no! It was my favourite podcast - so inspiring.”

Earlier, the WSJ tweeted, “Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” Spotify podcast won’t be renewed for a second season, a casualty of the audio company’s overhaul of its approach to podcasting.”

Meghan Markle and Harry's spokesperson has also confirmed the couple have parted ways with music streaming giant.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Spotify have cut the ties just three years after agreeing to a $20 million deal.

Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”