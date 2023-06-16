Salman Khan announces OTT release date for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' is set to stream on Zee5

Salman Khan’s has announced the official release date of the digital premiere of his latest released film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Khan shared an intriguing motion poster of his action-packed film that revealed the OTT release date of KKBKKJ and also unveiled the name of the platform where the film will be released.

“Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @Zee5 #BhaijaanonZee5”, the caption on the post read.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023. Khan appeared in this full-fledged film after Dabangg 3 in 2019.



Directed by Farhad Samji, the film has been produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and distributed by Zee Studios.

Besides the Wanted actor, KKBKKJ also features Pooja Hedge, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marked the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. The action-thriller film collected more than INR 150 crore at the box office.