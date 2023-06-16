Kourtney Kardashian access Kim Kardashian of being ‘dissatisfied’ with her happiness

Kourtney Kardashian has just clapped back at Kim Kardashian who recently ‘stole’ her entire wedding idea for a campaign that racks in ‘the most amount of money’.

These accusations and claims have been made by Kourtney herself, in a new episode for The Kardashians.

During this chat, she accused some members of her family of not being satisfied in her personal happiness because her Italian wedding idea was allegedly ‘stolen’ by Kim for a Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Milan.

In a stream of tears Kourtney spoke to sister Kendall Jenner about everything and admitted, “I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities”

Plus “It's not about business, it's just there's so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding.”

“She wasn't happy at my wedding,” she also added during the course of the chat.

“Everyone else was like, 'Whoa, this is amazing. We're having the best time’,” but “she can never give acknowledgment of like, ‘Whoa, this is so amazing’.”

She even went as far as to say, “she sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn’t even see it.”

“She sees it for the dollar signs, but to me, I see it. And I see it like, ‘Oh, you were there, you weren’t happy’.”

“Everyone said something to me, all my friends, they were all like, she’s spiraling.”

She also went on to accuse Kim of finding “nothing enough” and since she “never turns anything down.”

“This was my wedding and how I lived my life every summer,” she said. So “if I did it to Kim, she would freak out.”

Hence “to me, it was more personal. I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding.”

Especially since it reads as if “the year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show? Don’t do it the same year that comes out four months later. It's not like I did their campaign, and then she did the campaign right after. Like, who cares? That's business, it's my actual wedding, and that wasn't a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.”

In the end, Kourtney believes, “she's really driven but doesn’t know what's driving her... when it bumps into my life, that’s when I'm affected. Otherwise, I'm just like, everyone do what makes you happier.”