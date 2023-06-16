Maisie Smith, boyfriend Max George attend EE Studio launch party: pics

Max George and Maisie Smith were seen out on a date on Thursday night as they attended the opening of the EE Studio store in Westfield.

The former EastEnders star, 21, and The Wanted singer, 34, gave a perfect couple goal as they wrapped their arms around one another and posed on the red carpet.

Maisie cut a cool look in a pair of black wide-legged trousers which she teamed with a fitted graphic T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Max looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of khaki trousers which he teamed with a crisp white T-shirt and matching trainers.

The Glad You Came singer was all smiles as he rocked a black cap backward and accessorised with a gold chain necklace.

Also in attendance was Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, 33, who cut a summery figure in an orange and white striped maxi dress.