Maisie Smith, boyfriend Max George attend EE Studio launch party: pics

Max George and Maisie Smith were seen out on a date on Thursday night as they attended the opening of the EE Studio store in Westfield.
The former EastEnders star, 21, and The Wanted singer, 34, gave a perfect couple goal as they wrapped their arms around one another and posed on the red carpet.
Maisie cut a cool look in a pair of black wide-legged trousers which she teamed with a fitted graphic T-shirt.
Meanwhile, Max looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of khaki trousers which he teamed with a crisp white T-shirt and matching trainers.
The Glad You Came singer was all smiles as he rocked a black cap backward and accessorised with a gold chain necklace.
Also in attendance was Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, 33, who cut a summery figure in an orange and white striped maxi dress.
