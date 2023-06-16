Judge Cannon fast-tracks Trump classified documents case. Twitter/AFP

US District Judge Aileen Cannon has taken a significant step in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified information.

Judge Cannon issued an order requiring attorneys involved in the case to obtain security clearances promptly. The move highlights the sensitivity and complexity of the case, as it involves highly classified materials. The efficiency of the proceedings and their timing, potentially before or after the 2024 election, will depend on Judge Cannon's management.

The order, issued on Thursday, instructs all attorneys of record and future attorneys to contact the Justice Department's litigation security group to initiate the necessary clearance process. The deadline for compliance is set for Friday, stressing the judge's intention to move the case forward without unnecessary delays. The nature of the charges against Trump necessitates a thorough clearance process to handle the sensitive information involved.

The Trump classified documents case marks an unprecedented federal prosecution of a former president, further intensifying its significance. The charges against Trump revolve around allegations that he hoarded highly classified national security documents at his private residence and obstructed efforts by federal officials to retrieve them. To build their case, the prosecution may need to share key aspects of these documents with Trump and his legal team, potentially leading to declassification and public disclosure.

Compliance with Judge Cannon's order poses additional pressure on Trump's legal team to expand and strengthen their representation in the case. Local rules in the Florida court where the case was filed require Trump to have counsel licensed in the state. At the initial appearance hearing, Trump was joined by Chris Kise, a former Florida solicitor general who waived in the appearance of Todd Blanche as the second attorney. However, Walt Nauta, Trump's co-defendant, had not secured a local attorney to sponsor his DC-based attorney's appearance, preventing him from entering a plea.

While Nauta's plea hearing is scheduled for June 27, the overall timeline and potential trial timing remain uncertain. Judge Cannon's proactive order indicates her commitment to managing the proceedings efficiently. The case's outcome and whether it will conclude before or after the 2024 election will depend on the judge's management of the docket.