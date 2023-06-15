Prince Harry is a ‘petulant man-child having a prolonged tantrum’

Prince Harry has just been compared to a ‘modern-day turncoat’ who’s on the fence between a ‘saint or sinner’.



Royal commentator Daneila Elser issued these accusations towards Prince Harry.

According to a report by News.com.au she was quoted saying, “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex: Saint or sinner? Grievously wronged son or petulant man-child having a prolonged tanty? Palace whistleblower or modern-day turncoat?”

“To write about the 38-year-old today is to constantly wrestle with the contradictions and the complexities of a man who did the unthinkable, walking away from the royal family and straight into the waiting arms of corporate America.”

“Except that, so far, the Megxit fairytale has not resulted in anything like an out and out happily-ever-after.”

“For years now, the duke and duchess have been testing the world’s patience with their veritable Niagara Falls of hurts.”

“Today, the question that is harder and harder to ignore is, has it paid off for them – or their paymasters? The auguries are not good.”