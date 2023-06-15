Julia Fox makes stylish appearance at British Vogue event

Julia Fox dropped jaws in her latest appearance at a British Vogue event.
On Wednesday night, British Vogue took over Florence's historic Piazzale Michelangelo for a one-off fashion event celebrating the iconic styles of the last 50 years.
The open-air show took place just as the sun went down offering magical light to the models walking the catwalk which included Julia Fox, Elsa Hosk, and Tina Kunakey.
Fox, 33, looked absolutely chic in a sleeveless red latex gown featuring a pouf at her hips and a mock turtleneck. The back of the dress was embellished with red feathers.
Kanye West's ex's makeup featured red eyes and a phoenix-like pattern across her forehead.
Fox also carried a small, matching red handbag and slipped her feet into black, sky-high, platform shoes that laced around her ankles.
