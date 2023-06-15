'Peacemaker' unlikely to bow before 2026 after James Gunn update

'Peacemaker' is considered one of the top shows of DC

DC chief James Gunn has shared an update on Peacemaker season two, adding the work on the DC series will begin after Superman: Legacy.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, the DC head honcho shared, "Peacemaker's coming back right after I do Superman. That's my next thing," Gunn added. "I'll go straight into Peacemaker from Superman."



It is also unclear whether the John Cena-starter series will be released quickly after the much-promoted Superman movie.

Also, Superman: Legacy will bow on July 11, 2025, leaving season 2 of Peacemaker not before 2026.

In other news, Michael Shannon has channeled his inner thoughts on his return to the DC universe by taking a shot at the studio's multiverse arc in The Flash.

In a new interview with Collider, Shannon said on reprising his character, "Yeah. I'm not gonna lie, it wasn't quite satisfying for me, as an actor. These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures."

"It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person. And they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt 'Man of Steel' was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care. I really felt like 'Man of Steel' was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like 'The Flash' is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge.