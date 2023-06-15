Stuart Broad makes to England's pace attack for first Ashes Test

England´s Stuart Broad (L) bowls the ball to Ireland´s Paul Stirling during day 1 of the Test match between England and Ireland at the Lord´s cricket ground in London, on June 1, 2023.—AFP

Stuart Broad has been selected ahead of Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's pace attack for the first Ashes Test against Australia. Anderson has recovered from a groin injury, while Robinson has overcome an ankle problem, ensuring their inclusion in the team set to face Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement to replace the injured Jack Leach, is included in the XI. England is determined to regain the Ashes they lost in 2017-18.

Captain Ben Stokes, who has been nursing a long-term left knee problem, bowled at full capacity during the nets session in Birmingham on Wednesday. However, with lingering doubts about Stokes' fitness, England has chosen Broad's big-game experience and resilience over the extra pace of Wood, who would have been limited to short, sharp spells.

The England XI for the first Ashes Test against Australia includes Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Both Anderson and Robinson sat out the Test against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month as they managed injuries picked up in county cricket. England aims to avoid a situation similar to four years ago when Anderson returned from an injury to play in the first Ashes Test but managed only four overs before being ruled out for the rest of the series.

At 40 years and 321 days, when the match starts on Friday, Anderson is set to become the oldest England player to open the bowling in an Ashes Test since George Geary in 1934. Broad, 36 years old, will have the opportunity to enhance his impressive record against Australia, as no England bowler has taken more than his 131 Ashes wickets. He will also resume his battle with Australia opener David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times in 10 innings during the 2019 series in England.

Moeen, 36, retired from Test cricket in September 2021 but made himself available at Stokes' request after left-armer Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back. On Wednesday, Moeen missed training to collect his OBE at Windsor Castle for his contributions to cricket. The Warwickshire man will make his return on the ground where he played his last Ashes Test. Four years ago, he struggled in England's defeat at Edgbaston and was subsequently dropped.

Two players in the England XI, opener Ben Duckett and number-five Harry Brook, will make their Ashes debuts. England enters this series on the back of 11 wins in their past 13 Tests, playing an aggressive style of cricket under the leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. While they have not won any of the past three Ashes series, England remains unbeaten at home since 2001.

Australia has yet to announce their XI, with the only decision likely to be which two of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland will join captain Pat Cummins in their pace attack.