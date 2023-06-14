Dr. Luke declared 'Limited Public Figure' ahead of trial against Kesha

Dr. Luke has been categorized as limited public figure by court, and faces higher burden of proof in his trial against Kesha

The New York Court of Appeals has issued a ruling on Tuesday stating that Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, is considered a "limited public figure" in his trial against singer Kesha.

This decision comes just a month before the scheduled trial between Dr. Luke and Kesha, who he has been in a prolonged legal battle with. As a result of being categorized as a limited public figure, Dr. Luke will face a higher burden of proof in court.



This latest ruling overturns a previous appeals court decision that had categorized Dr. Luke as a private figure.

In explaining the decision, Judge Michael Garcia stated that by 2014, Dr. Luke had established himself as a celebrity and a renowned music producer with a highly successful and prominent career.

As a limited public figure, he will now be required to demonstrate "clear and convincing evidence" that Kesha acted with actual malice.



The ruling also addressed Kesha's ability to file counterclaims against Dr. Luke for emotional distress and punitive damages.

According to Reuters, the court found that Kesha should have been allowed to pursue these counterclaims, which were previously dismissed by a state judge. Dr. Luke's attorney, Christine Lepera.

Neither Lepera nor Kesha's attorney and representative immediately responded to Rolling Stone's request for comment on this matter.

The legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke dates back to 2014 when Kesha initially filed a lawsuit against her producer and label owner.

She alleged a prolonged period of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse while seeking to terminate her contract. In response, Dr. Luke countersued, vehemently denying all of Kesha's allegations and accusing her of defamation.

In 2016, a judge dismissed Kesha's claims, largely on the basis that they were time-barred. However, Dr. Luke's defamation case is scheduled to proceed to trial in July.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in late April, Kesha expressed frustration over feeling constrained in her ability to speak freely due to the ongoing litigation and the scrutiny her words face.