Brooklyn Beckham's expensive avocado oil recipe sparks backlash among fans

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Beckham posted a cooking video on his Instagram account, which drew negative feedback from his followers who considered it "out of touch".
The 24-year-old aspiring chef used the video to endorse a collaboration with Chosen Foods avocado oil, which costs between $15 and $20.
Brooklyn captioned the video: “Fried chicken with @chosenfoods . 100% Pure Avocado Oil and their Classic Avocado Oil Mayo are the best. I love Chosen Foods for frying because of its high smoke point and neutral flavor. #chosenpartner.”
In the video, Brooklyn is seen coating the chicken in a creamy mixture before rolling it in a blend of flour and spices and frying it in hot oil.
Although the oil is touted for its "high smoke point and neutral flavor", his followers pointed out that he used a "huge amount" of the expensive product for the recipe.
Critics argued that Brooklyn could have chosen a more economical recipe to promote the product instead of using "the entire bottle" on just two pieces of chicken.
One critic said: “Why on earth are you deep frying in oil that costs $15/20 per bottle? I realise this is paid promo but something a bit more logical like make a mayo from scratch with it, rather than dump that much into a pan to fry some chicken!”
Another joked: “Hi Brooklyn, looks great, is it ok for my grandfather with clogged arteries? Thanks.”
Previously, Brooklyn faced criticism for using lavish ingredients such as truffle and $60 rib of beef.
