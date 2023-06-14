'Fukrey 3': Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma are back to amuse fans on December 1

Ali Fazal will not be a part of 'Fukrey 3'

The official release date of Fukrey 3 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma has been confirmed.

Fukrey 3 was initially set to release in cinemas in September, but the makers delayed it as it was clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Therefore, they decided to release the film in November.

Earlier yesterday, news came out that the makers have now postponed the release of the third sequel of Fukrey again, and they are now aiming to release it somewhere in December.

The same night, Pankaj Tripathi and makers, Excel Entertainment shared the official release date of the movie.i.e. December 1st.

Pankaj dropped a small snippet that showed a glimpse of the previous two parts. The video also gave a brief introduction to the character of the Jugaadu boys in Fukrey 3.

The caption on the video read: “Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you #Fukrey3.”

Fukrey 3 features Pankaj, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha this time. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who was a part of the film in the previous two films, will not be joining the gang this time, reports India Today.

