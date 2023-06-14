Arshad Warsi admits being sure about 'Munna Bhai MBBS' to be his last film

'Munna Bhai MBBS' directed by Rajkumar Hirani turned out to be a blockbuster movie

Arshad Warsi admitted that he was sure film Munna Bhai MBBS will be last film of his career.

Warsi, while speaking to Siddharth Kannan, stated that he thought the film will ruin his life, and it will be the last film he is ever going to do.

The actor who played the famous Circuit character in the film, said: "I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai. Mujhe laga hogaya, this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon.”

“Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do that, it was that bad."

The Jolly LLB actor went on to say: "When you agree to a role, you only see what’s on paper. It’s only after the film comes out when you realize what it is, and what the impact has been.”

“It was the role of a goon, who was among five other goons who were tagging along with the hero. I thought it would be the last film of my career. Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing.

According to Warsi, even Sanjay Dutt did not have any confidence over the film, reports Pinkvilla.

In the end, Munna Bhai MBBS turned out to be a super hit. It is an all-time favourite movie of tons of people even today. Both Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt did a fantastic job in the film.