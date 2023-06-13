Amy Schumer pokes fun at Alec Baldwin's wife’s ‘Spanish heritage’

Amy Schumer has recently taken a hilarious dig at Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s “Spanish heritage” in her new Netflix comedy special, Emergency Contact.



According to the Variety, the comedian joked, “Hilaria from España is actually Hillary from Boston.”

“This woman is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain,” she said.

Schumer quipped, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point.”

The comedian opened up that the key to marriage is to “find someone who can stand you”.

Schumer stated, “So, here’s my point.”

“My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain, and her husband shot someone. Now stay with me, stay with me… my point is that neither of them give a (expletive),” explained the actress.

Meanwhile, Schumer also revealed that she wasn’t permitted to joke about the Rust shooting during the 2022 Oscars.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these,” remarked the actress.

She jokingly added, “Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. ’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”