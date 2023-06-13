Michael Shannon finds playing superhero role ‘not satisfying’ as an actor

Michael Shannon has recently shared he wasn’t “satisfied” to play superhero role in his debut DC movie.



In a new interview with Collider, Shannon, who plays General Zod in the DC cinematic universe, recalled making his debut as the villain in 2013’s Man of Steel opposite Henry Cavill as Superman.

Lately, the actor is going to reprise in The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the leading role and will release on June 16

Shannon said, “I’m not going to lie – it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor.”

“These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures,” continued the 48-year-old.

Shannon explained, “It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!’”

“It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was,” admitted the actor.

Shannon disclosed that his new movie The Flash was “all about Ezra Miller and his character was there to present a challenge to the movie’s star”.

The actor however commended Miller involved in controversies, saying, “I thought Ezra was lovely – very kind to me when I was there.”

“It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others,” he added.