Al Pacino hangs out with ex Beverly D'Angelo amid Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino recently made headlines for expecting a child with Noor Alfallah, 29

Amid the media frenzy over Noor Alfallah's pregnancy, Al Pacino, 83, was seen hanging out with ex Beverly D'Angelo on Sunday afternoon.

According to a recent report by Page Six, Al Pacino was seen enjoying a weekend outing in Los Angeles with his former flame, Beverly D'Angelo, and their 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia.

According to reports, the exes were seen engaged in a serious conversation during their hangout. Al was spotted wearing an all-black outfit, while Beverly opted for a black and white striped tee with black pants. Another photo showed the two of them having a conversation in the parking lot of an escape room.

Al Pacino first addressed the pregnancy reports about Noor a week ago in a video message, expressing his excitement about it.

As per earlier reports, the news of Noor's pregnancy came as a surprise to the Godfather actor, who allegedly insisted on a pre-natal DNA test.

It was also reported that Noor intentionally kept the news of her pregnancy from Al for the first 11 weeks since she was aware of his reluctance to have more children.

The report further mentioned that Al Pacino's children were not pleased with the news.