Pedro Pascal lauds costar Bella Ramsey for ‘bringing out the best’ in him

Pedro Pascal spoke highly of his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey and how they helped him be a better version of themselves.

In a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors with Steven Yeun, Pascal gushed over Ramsey, his young co-star from the acclaimed HBO series.

Pascal described his nerves going into the show, saying ‘how scary’ it was going to be being ’12 months away from home’ and that too with a ‘teenager.’

At which Yeun was quick to add how ‘incredible’ Ramsey was in the show.

“I could tell they were cool. I knew that,” Pascal said of the 19-year-old. “I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager.”

He continued, “And I don’t mean to say that in a patronising way. They were 17. They had their 18th birthday while we were shooting, and that could have sucked. I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”

Pascal went on to compliment Ramsey, adding, “I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella. They brought the best out of me as a person.”

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the 2013 Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The show revolves in a post-apocalyptic U.S. which is plagued by a fungal infection that causes people to transform into zombie-like creatures.

Joel (Pascal) is tasked with escorting Ellie (Ramsey), who is immune, across the country in hopes that she can be the cure. Although they initially get off to a rocky start, the two characters gradually form a close father-daughter-like relationship.