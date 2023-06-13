Tamannaah Bhatia admits dating rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma?

Tamannah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma her 'happy place'

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed her relationship with rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah and Vijay will be featuring together in upcoming film Lust Stories 2, therefore in one of its promotional events; she spoke about her dating rumours.

The Entertainment actor said: “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars.”

“I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

The 33-year-old actor was asked, during the interview, if her equation with the Gully Boy actor changed while shooting for Lust Stories 2.

While responding to the question, Tamannaah admitted: “Yes, he is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically.”

“With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything.”

“When something is so simple, and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vjay Varma’s relationship rumours sparked after the two were spotted going on lunch and dinner dates together. Moreover, the duo also attended numerous big events like Diljit Dosanjh’s concert and a fashion event, reports News 18.