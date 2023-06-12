Jessica Simpson shares rare photo of daughter Birdie with family dog

Jessica Simpson is cherishing precious moments with her beloved family

Jessica Simpson, the 42-year-old mother of three recently shared an adorable photo on Instagram, capturing her youngest daughter, four-year-old Birdie Mae, cuddling with their family pet dog, Dixie, on Saturday.



In the delightful picture, Birdie, whom Jessica shares with her 43-year-old husband Eric Johnson, wore a big smile as she lovingly embraced the fluffy dog.

Her cute ensemble consisted of a pink dress adorned with a multicolored tutu skirt, complemented by a pink and green beaded necklace.

In the photo caption, Simpson affectionately referred to her girls as "My sugar cookies."

Another photo showcased her beaming alongside her daughter, with Dixie, who became a part of the family in 2018, seemingly attempting to photobomb the shot. The fashion mogul appeared fresh-faced, without makeup, wearing a dark gray hoodie with her hair clipped back in a half-ponytail.

Simpson is also a proud mother to nine-year-old Ace Knute and 11-year-old Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, who celebrated her birthday last month.

While Birdie smiled in the presence of her four-legged companion, a different mood was captured in another photo Simpson shared to commemorate Maxwell's birthday.

The image showed Birdie in tears, accompanied by her parents and siblings, all wearing smiles, in front of Maxwell's birthday cake at home. Simpson playfully captioned the photo, "Can't win them all," referring to her youngest child's tantrum.