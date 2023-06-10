Adam Lambert Delights crowd with 'Muffin Man' version of Cher's 'Believe'

American singer Adam Lambert delighted the audience at the Royal Albert Hall in London on June 5 with a playful twist on Cher's hit song "Believe."

During his performance, Lambert altered the lyrics of the chorus to a nursery rhyme-inspired version, singing, "Do you know the Muffin Man? The Muffin Man that lives on Drury Lane?" The crowd responded with laughter and applause.

Lambert shared a video of the moment on social media, stating, "Sometimes you just have to give the people what they want."

"The Muffin Man, live from Royal Albert Hall"

This rendition was influenced by Lambert's viral performance on That's My Jam, where he sang "The Muffin Man" in Cher's style as part of a musical impressions game.

Lambert's talent for impersonation impressed host Jimmy Fallon. In other recent endeavors, Lambert performed a captivating cover of Sia's "Chandelier" on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars finale, accompanied by aerialist Aidan Bryant.

The performance marked a reunion with Simon Cowell, who praised Lambert's achievements and acknowledged their longstanding connection from Lambert's American Idol days.