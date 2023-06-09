Zac Brown Band's Hop keeps the show going despite ALS diagnosis

Hop has defied the limitations of his ALS condition by touring with the Zac Brown band and recording new music

John Driskell Hopkins, member of the Zac Brown Band and known as Hop, continues to approach life with a playful perspective despite his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Hop, a founding member of the Zac Brown Band, publicly shared his ALS diagnosis with fans in May 2022. Since then, he has embarked on a journey of resilience and advocacy.

In the past year, Hop has defied the limitations of his condition by touring with the band, recording new music, and establishing the nonprofit organization Hop On a Cure.

This foundation aims to not only fund research for ALS but also provide a supportive community for individuals living with the disease.

While Hop acknowledges the seriousness of his diagnosis, he refuses to let it dampen his spirit. He embraces humour and self-deprecation as coping mechanisms, making light of the situation while maintaining his dedication to raising awareness and funding for ALS research.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and limited physical function.

Hop On a Cure has made significant strides in its first year, raising $1 million for ALS research. With ambitious goals for the future, the foundation aims to reach the $2 million mark in the coming year.

Their most successful fundraiser to date was held at the Cincinnati Reds versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Lou Gehrig's Day, where a post-game benefit concert by the Zac Brown Band raised over $200,000.