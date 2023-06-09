Paris Jackson looks so different in new head-turning new photos

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson is a diva and makes sure to turn heads with her appearance wherever she goes.

Jackson was spotted in West Hollywood with her protective Doberman Pincher named Koa on Wednesday.

She cut a casual figure while showing off her tattoos in a striped top that hung off her shoulder, brown leggings, and sneakers.

The 25-year-old musician - who recently signed with CAA - carried a brown backpack and styled her long locks down over her shoulders.

The multi-talented media personality has followed in her late father's musical footsteps by releasing her debut album Wilted in 2020 and is signed with the Universal Music Group.

The singer is currently on her own summer tour, which kicked off on May 26 at BottleRock Napa Valley and concludes in October at the Hollywood Bowl.