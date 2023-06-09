Pics: Nick Cannon surprises fans with ‘adorably candid moments’ with kids

Star Nick Cannon has just sparked a fan frenzy on social media after sharing candid pictures with some of his children.

The star shared everything to Instagram Stories and left fans wanting more.

The first picture in the carousel featured his 8-month-old daughter Onyx who was sitting on his lap.

The entire backdrop of this image included a red ambient décor, with Cannon in a beige set.

The rest of the pictures also featured adorable moments where he was either seen playing with his infant’s arm, or snapping them with a bunny.

In another picture, his daughter Powerful, was visible playing with a purple bunny on the bed, 7 months, while twin brothers, Zion and Zillion, 2, play around Cannon.

