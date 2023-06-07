Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi. — AFP/File

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami are set to sign Argentine star soccer player Lionel Messi as he won't be returning to FC Barcelona.



The development was revealed by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano. Messi could make his debut for Miami in July or August.

It must be noted that Messi left French side Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.

Barcelona's financial problems reportedly quashed Messi's desire to reunite with the La Liga giants, where he rose to fame between 2004-21.

As for the MLS, Messi's arrival would mark the league's biggest signing since David Beckham joined the LA Galaxy in 2007.

MLS commissioner Don Garber told The Athletic in March that bringing Messi to the United States would be a boon for the league.

"You're dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game," Garber said of Messi. "So when there are rumours of him connected to Miami, that's great. And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down."

Last month, PSG suspended Messi for two weeks for missing a training session to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Messi was not allowed to train or participate in matches with the first team and was not paid during his suspension.

According to details, PSG manager Christophe Galtier told his players that they would be given two days off, Monday and Tuesday, if they win against Lorient on Sunday, April 30, but they were called in for training on Monday, May 1, in case of a loss.

“Messi, 35, asked if he would be allowed to travel to the Arab gulf to honour his sponsorship deal as a Saudi ambassador, and Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos gave him the green light to go in the result of a win or draw, but not a defeat,” ESPN stated.

“However, following PSG's humbling 3-1 defeat to Lorient, Messi flew to Saudi Arabia without asking again for permission, sources told ESPN, meaning he could not attend training on Monday.

“Sources told ESPN the situation created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident.”

Messi signed for PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.