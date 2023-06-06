Ashton Kutcher appears as genie, Mila Kunis gives a cameo in Matt Rife’s Problematic tour trailer

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have recently been seen in the Matt Rife’s trailer for his upcoming world tour, Problematic.



On June 5, the comedian announced that he is going to take the comedy around the world on his TikTok video.

In the clip, Rife could be seen finding a genie bottle inside a package and after rubbing it out, Kutcher magically appeared.

The Two and a Half Men star then says, “I am here. I am your genie. I have been summoned. And now it’s time to grant you a wish.”

Rife then stated out his first wish that he’d like to “go back in time and I want to star in the hit comedy, Dude Where’s My Car?”

Kutcher mentioned, “Alongside Ashton Kutcher.”

“No, no, I’d be playing Ashton’s role, but make it funny,” remarked Rife.

Kutcher however denied to go in the past as he claimed that this would put the future at risk.

So Rife comes up with another wish and that’s to “go on a date with Mila Kunis”.

“She’s so cute,” he commented, while Kunis briefly appears behind Kutcher, who makes her disappear with a snap of his finger.

“No. It’s not going to happen. All right. She’s very happily married and I’m pretty sure she’s not into problematic boys,” explained the Killers actor.

Rife then made a hopeful wish, adding, “Ok, I wish for a world tour, bigger than anything I could’ve ever dreamed of. And I want it fully sold out, with people from across the world who just want to come out, have a good time and laugh. Can you give me that?”

To this, Kutcher responded, “Prepare yourself for the tour of your lifetime. Your wish is my command,” while later quipped, “Don’t get cancelled.”

Meanwhile, Rife’s Problematic tour will begin Australia, before returning for a second North American leg. It will also happen in Europe on October 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

