Prince Harry says Paul Burell, Diana’s butler, is a “two-face s***” in new statement

Prince Harry just became the first British Royal to testify in open court in over a century as he launched a blow at the government, saying it’s at “rock bottom.”

He also addressed the rumors that his mother Princess Diana’s lover and butler Paul Burrell is his biological father. He made his historic appearance at the High Court in London this morning donning a navy suit and purple tie as he stepped into the witness box and swore an oath to tell the truth.

The controversial figure broke the tradition of the royals not interfering with the nation’s politics by putting the government on blast, saying the “state of our press and our government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom.”

He added: “I may not have a role within the Institution but, as a member of the British Royal family, and as a soldier upholding important values, I feel there’s a responsibility to expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest.”

This makes Harry the first senior royal in around 132 years to provide evidence in one of the monarchy’s courts as he sued The Mirror for hacking. Referring to the publication, he asked:

“How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

He added that he was motivated to “save journalism as a profession.”