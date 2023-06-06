VIDEO: Rizwan offers prayer on New York streets

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan prays on a streetside in New York, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has continued to win hearts while pursuing his academic endeavours in the United States.

The cricketer, who is currently studying the Harvard Business School's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), had earlier received praises for presenting a copy of the Holy Quran to his teacher at the campus.

While out and about on the streets of New York City, the 32-year-old was seen praying on a pavement on one of the city's roadsides.

In a video which has garnered over 22,000 views, Rizwan is seen offering prayer on a prayer mat with his car parked on the side.

The cricketer is dressed in a casual look wearing a black leather jacket and off-white sweatpants with sandals and a Harvard souvenir cap on his head.

In another tweet shared by a Twitter user named Nawaz, both Rizwan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were seen unwinding at Times Square in New York.



Babar was also seen sporting casual attire wearing a button-down with a black cap. The two were accompanied by friends in the city.

Babar and Rizwan became the first two cricketers to join the prestigious school. They will participate in the programme from May 31 to June 3. The duo will also engage with various communities in the US after the programme till June 13.