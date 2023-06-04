Dimple Kapadia says she is a ‘craving maniac’ when it comes to work

Dimple Kapadia was recently seen in the crime thriller series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has recently opened up on dealing with stress from work, saying that she drives herself "sick with worry".



Speaking with the news agency PTI, the Pathaan actress said, “I'm like a craving maniac... I forget my sleep, my food and I am 24/7 hyper. I drive myself sick with worry. I'm crazy. I don't like that about myself, but that's me. I can't help it. Maybe that works for me.”

Dimple was seen in three projects this year – Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Disney+ Hotstar series Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo. Discussing the decision to do three projects the same year, she said, “I (have) never planned anything in my life. I don't need to because the divine plan is far bigger than what I can ever imagine... It's destiny. It's God's grace and will.”

In Shah Rukh Khan starring action thriller Pathaan, Dimple played Nandini Grewal, the head of the JOCR department. The hit film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana.

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress plays Renu Arora, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother. The Luv Rajan directorial stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

The veteran actress has previously starred in classics such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudali, Ram Lakhan, Gardish and the beloved 2001 comedy drama Dil Chahta Hai, where she played Akshaye Khanna’s (Sid’s) much older neighbor Tara, with whom he falls in love.