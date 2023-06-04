'Illegal recruitment case': ACE presents Parvez Elahi in Lahore court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after court case hearing, at District Court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is presently in custody on charges of purportedly carrying out illicit appointments in the Punjab Assembly, was produced before a local court in Lahore today (Sunday).

After being granted relief in two corruption cases by a local court in Gujranwala, the former Punjab chief minister was arrested for the third time a day earlier by the provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Under tight security measures, officials from ACE presented Elahi before a judicial magistrate at the district kacheri court in the provincial capital. Representing him at the hearing will be his counsel Rana Intezar, who is also the president of the Lahore Bar Association.

While the former chief minister was presented in duty magistrate Ghulam Murtaza’s courtroom, he was not brought before him.

Speaking to reporters in the district kacheri, Elahi said it doesn’t matter how many cases are booked against him. “Even if ten or hundred cases are booked, it doesn’t matter.”

Addressing PTI leaders, workers and supporters, the former Punjab chief minister urged fighting with “absolute courage” and told them not to worry at all.

“You are standing in the fight for right, truth, religion and Pakistan. Stay strong and fight them,” he said.

In his bid to refute the allegations against him in the cases, the PTI president said that the government will gain nothing out of their lies.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain, who had been arrested in connection with the illegal recruitment, will also be presented in a local court today.



The case of illegal appointments

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records. "The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services," said the spokesperson.

He said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption has also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.

"Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi," he said.

Elahi's arrest and re-arrests

It may be noted that Elahi was initially arrested on Thursday (June 1) from outside his residence in an Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

After a district court in Lahore ordered his release on Friday, the PTI president was arrested again in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by Punjab ACE.

He was then presented before a court in Gujranwala on Saturday, which later discharged him in the two corruption cases registered in the district's anti-corruption police station for allegedly taking kickbacks in the development funds allocated for the construction of roads in Gujrat.

However, he was re-arrested by anti-corruption personnel minutes later, in a case registered against him for the alleged illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly when he was the speaker.