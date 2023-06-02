PTI President Parvez Elahi produced in court

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) taking away PTI President Parvez Elahi from Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore on June 1, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi was presented before an anti-corruption court Friday after his dramatic arrest a day earlier.



Elahi was arrested by Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in relation to a case involving Rs70 million corruption related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district — in which his bail was rejected.

Various corruption cases have been registered against the former Punjab chief minister, who is accused of receiving kickbacks for awarding several government development projects during his tenure.

According to details, two cases were registered in Gujranwala against him on the charges of receiving kickbacks in awarding contracts while one case has been lodged in Lahore against the former chief minister.

Earlier, a special judge of the anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former Punjab CM, ordering authorities to produce him by June 2. Two arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI leader. The first one was issued on May 25 after the cancellation of bail while the second one on May 26. An anti-corruption team earlier had also reached his residence for arrest. However, he could not be arrested.

The Punjab Police and Elite Force had cordoned off the locality around Elahi’s residence, banning exit and entry points to the house.

In April, the ACE Gujranwala filed a case against the PTI president citing a report based on sources, in which the former Punjab CM was accused of taking a Rs2 billion bribe for the contract of a development scheme.

In another case, an FIR No 6/23 was registered against Elahi for taking a bribe of Rs120 million from an international organisation — a Turkish company.

The anti-corruption court judge also declared Elahi’s medical certificate as bogus which claimed that he had been experiencing chest pain.