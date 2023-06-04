Shahid Kapoor chooses Tamil, Telugu projects over Hollywood debut: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor believes 'If one's chasing performance and caliber then he wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood'

Shahid Kapoor, while responding over making a Hollywood debut, said that he would choose Tamil and Telugu projects rather than picking up an international project.

Shahid stated: “I have worked here for 20 years, so I love my fraternity and I love our films. I feel very comfortable here. Having said that, I’m here to do good work. “

The actor said: “So, on one hand you’re saying Hollywood, I’ll say the reverse thing… If somebody offers me a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie and if I feel there’s a great role to do and it will satisfy me as an actor, I’ll go do that.”

“I don’t want to say that is to be aspired towards and this should not be aspired towards. I don’t think that’s right. If you are chasing performance and caliber, I wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and do some trash. That’s not what I would want to do."

Shahid continued: “Abhi mere ko Hollywood mein break mil gaya hai… kuch bhi kar lo… Nahi! There has to be a certain feeling from inside. You should feel inspired, excited and challenged to do something, then language should not be a barrier.”

“But language is a genuine thing. Some people are good at making a transition, but some people are not. It’s not easy to do that. So, you also have to be honest with yourself with all those things."

"If I get an opportunity, I’d go anywhere. Just give me something exciting. I just did OTT. I don’t care”, concluded the Chup Chup Ke actor.

Shahid Kapoor, after Farzi, is now looking forward to his next OTT release, Bloody Daddy.