Elton John is the greatest showman says David Beckham

David Beckham was all praises for Sir Elton John after attending the musician's concert in London with his family.
Beckham was accompanied by Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Victoria Beckham, and the rest of the family at the show.
The former footballer shared multiple pictures with his family on Instagram.
Sharing a picture with the musician's poster, Beckham wrote, "He really is the greatest showman."
Elton John has been on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for a couple of years. The singer has recently performed shows at London’s O2 arena for the tour.
Victoria Beckham also posted several pictures of the event on social media.
Amber Heard was seen book shopping just a day after Johnny Depp announced postponing of his tour
Rumi, 5-year-old daughter of Beyoncé, showed support to her sister Blue Ivy during Renaissance Tour
Ayan Mukerji shares the director's note that he wrote at the time of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'
'The Kerala Story' collects INR 200 crore domestically
Raven-Symoné talks NDAs and requiring partners to sign off before 'getting any serious'
'The Night Manager 2' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on June 30