Wednesday May 31, 2023
Elton John is the greatest showman says David Beckham

David Beckham attended the musicians concert in London with his family

By Web Desk
May 31, 2023
David Beckham was all praises for Sir Elton John after attending the musician's  concert in London with his family.

Beckham was accompanied by Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz  Victoria Beckham, and the rest of the family at the show.

The former footballer shared multiple pictures with his family on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with the musician's poster, Beckham wrote, "He really is the greatest showman."

Elton John has been on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for a couple of years. The singer has recently performed shows at London’s O2 arena for the tour.

Victoria Beckham also posted several pictures of the event on social media.