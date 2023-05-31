Laura Anderson shows off her growing baby bump: SEE

Laura Anderson displayed her baby bump in a stunning brown catsuit during a fun day out in London

Laura Anderson, the 34-year-old Love Island star, proudly displayed her growing baby bump during a girls' outing in London.

The expectant mother, who is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child Gary Lucy, looked stunning in a plunging brown catsuit. Complementing her attire, Laura wore a cream blazer, slip-on shoes, and carried a backpack.

Enhancing her natural beauty, Laura opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her features, accompanied by a swipe of nude lipstick. Her golden locks cascaded in loose curls, and she accessorized with a fashionable hat and sunglasses.

Laura and Gary ended their relationship shortly after announcing their pregnancy in February. However, they remain committed to maintaining a cordial atmosphere for the well-being of their child.

Photo: The Daily Mail

The 41-year-old Hollyoaks actor claimed that their separation occurred because he was unwilling to relocate to Laura's native Scotland, as he already has four children with his ex-wife, Natasha Gray. Laura, on the other hand, refuted this explanation.

Currently 27 weeks pregnant, Laura disclosed to OK! magazine, "He's currently undecided [about attending the birth], so I've asked my mom as well since two birthing partners are allowed." She added, "There are a lot of emotions going around for everyone, so it's difficult. Being able to be civil from now until the birth and then after is the goal."

Earlier this month, Laura alluded to their ongoing troubles by sharing a post that emphasized the importance of treating women respectfully. The quote read, "A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don't like how she's acting, look at how you are treating her."

In another delightful update, Laura excitedly shared photos of her baby girl from a 4D ultrasound. The reality star posted a close-up picture of her bundle of joy to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Expressing her gratitude to @bumptobabyscotland, she wrote, "Swipe for a sleepy 4D bub. Thanks to @bumptobabyscotland for my amazing scan and heartbeat. Gayle and the team have created such a personalized and special experience every time. I can't thank you enough. P.S. She doesn't have my nose #gutted."