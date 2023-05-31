Priscilla Presley has maintained that her family is “stronger than ever” as she settled her legal dispute with granddaughter Riley Keough, over late daughter, Lisa Marie Presely’s Graceland estate.

Following the settlement on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, Priscilla claimed in a statement that she never filed the case against her “beloved” granddaughter and was “pleased” to have resolved the matter.

However, when the Daisy Jones & the Six actress turned 34 on Monday, May 29th, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley was radio silent on social media.

Meanwhile, many of Keough’s friends and family shared birthday tributes and wishes on Instagram, as Riley reshared them on her own IG Stories.

Priscilla is usually active on her social media handles and she did not shy away from complimenting Keough when she attended the Dior Fashion show on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

In a carousel posted on to Instagram, the War Pony director shared highlights from the show. Under the post, Priscilla then took to the comment section to write, “Absolutely Beautiful,” along with a loved-up emoji.

Priscilla Presley goes radio silent during granddaughter Riley Keough’s birthday

Keough’s appearance had also come after she was noticeably missing at the middle school graduation of half twin sisters’, Harper and Finley. While Priscilla attended the graduation ceremony in Calabasas, California, Keough was in Mexico City sitting front row at the fashion show.

While it seemed that the grandma-granddaughter duo had amicable ties, reports may suggest otherwise.

An insider told Woman’s Day magazine that Keough missing out on a “public family occasion” gave out the “wrong signals.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that “Riley was the one who tried to block Priscilla’s graveyard plans to shuffle around Elvis and her mum’s grave.”

During the settlement, Priscilla had asked to be buried next to the King of Rock and Roll at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The insider claimed, that Priscilla can play happy families all she likes, but she’s not going to control Riley.”