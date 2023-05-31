 Amanda Seyfried satisfies with Elizabeth Holmes verdict 

Amanda Seyfried believed Elizabeth Holmes got what she deserved, as the former Theranos boss was sentenced to 11-years in prison.
In an appearance on Good Morning America, Seyfried, who plays Holmes in The Dropout, reacted to the news of the former executive sent to a Texas jail.
“There’s two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent — just as a mom,” Seyfried said before trailing off. “Life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s fair. It’s fair for her, in particular,” she added.
Holmes faced charges of falsely inflating the company’s blood tests abilities, claiming with only a few blood drops, they could point out various conditions, including diseases.
Earlier, the disgraced Silicon Valley exec also responded to the 37-year-old performance in the miniseries, “They’re not playing me. They’re playing a character I created.”
“I believed it would be how I would be good at business and taken seriously and not taken as a little girl or a girl who didn’t have good technical ideas,” Holmes said.
“Maybe people picked up on that not being authentic, since it wasn’t.”
Sydney Sweeney was recently seen in HBO's film 'Reality'
The lawyer opens up about the money being made by the rapper
Ryan Gosling’s love for Disney is revealed by Full House alum John Stamos
Beyoncé pays special tribute to pop legend Tina Turner
Holly Willoughby has removed mentions of This Morning from her social media account after Phillip Schofield's exit...
Tom Hanks was recently honor with a degree of Doctor of Arts by Harvard University