Amanda Seyfried satisfies with Elizabeth Holmes verdict

Amanda Seyfried believed Elizabeth Holmes got what she deserved, as the former Theranos boss was sentenced to 11-years in prison.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Seyfried, who plays Holmes in The Dropout, reacted to the news of the former executive sent to a Texas jail.



“There’s two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent — just as a mom,” Seyfried said before trailing off. “Life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s fair. It’s fair for her, in particular,” she added.

Holmes faced charges of falsely inflating the company’s blood tests abilities, claiming with only a few blood drops, they could point out various conditions, including diseases.

Earlier, the disgraced Silicon Valley exec also responded to the 37-year-old performance in the miniseries, “They’re not playing me. They’re playing a character I created.”

“I believed it would be how I would be good at business and taken seriously and not taken as a little girl or a girl who didn’t have good technical ideas,” Holmes said.

“Maybe people picked up on that not being authentic, since it wasn’t.”