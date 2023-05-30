Emilia Clarke says Beyonce brought her dancing 'till our feet bled'

Emilia Clarke was seen grooving to Beyonce's songs at a show organized at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

The "Game of Thrones" actress paid rich tribute to the singer in a heart touching Instagram post.

Taking to the photo and video sharing application, the actress wrote, "The single greatest night of my life occurred yesterday. THE QUEEN Beyonce CAME TO SLAY!!! She brought us to tears, she brought us dancing ‘till our feet bled and my God did she remind us why life is worth every second of living."

She added, "We bow down to your glory & the most spectacular awe inspiring show I have ever witnessed! MIND. BLOWN."

Beyonc performed in London as part of her "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR."

Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years in February and said that she will take her latest album “Renaissance” on the road around Europe and North America.

Beyonce released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed “Renaissance”, her seventh studio album, at the end of July. The record, inspired by Black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running for the coveted album of the year prize at this year’s Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday.