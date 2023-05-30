Naomi Campbell hints Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather

Naomi Campbell and Lenny Kravitz were rumored to be in a relationship in 2016

In a recent Instagram post, supermodel Naomi Campbell hinted that Lenny Kravitz is her daughter's godfather as she sent warm birthday wishes his way.

On Instagram, Naomi Campbell posted two photos of herself with Kravitz, one of which features her two-year-old daughter. In the caption, she referred to Kravitz as both her "brother/godfather" and an "ultimate rockstar," praising him.

“Happy birthday my darling @lennykravitz We love you brother/godfather, you are the ultimate rockstar. Blessings on your special day,” she wrote.

Naomi has been tight-lipped about her daughter's father and has never publicly revealed the little girl's name.

She and Kravitz have been close friends for many years and were rumored to be in a brief relationship back in 2016, although neither of them ever confirmed this.

Kravitz previously wished Naomi a happy birthday when she turned 50 in 2020, referring to her as a "true friend and sister".

Meanwhile, Naomi has been travelling extensively in recent months, but she has stated that her daughter enjoys travelling just as much as she does.

"I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries," she told British Vogue.

While Naomi has had high-profile relationships with various celebrities over the years, including Diddy, Robert De Niro, Mike Tyson, and Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, her most recent known flings were with rapper Skepta in 2018 and singer Liam Payne the following year.