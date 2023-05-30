Prince Harry on a mission against royal system?

Prince Harry is on a mission against a system that exists between the royal household and the tabloid media, an expert has claimed
The Duke of Sussex, according to an analyst, could wreak as much as reputational damage as possible during his civil cases against the tabloid media.
"Prince Harry is on a mission against what he regards to be a ‘system’ that exists in Britain between the tabloid media and the Royal Household," Alice Enders has told the Financial Times.
Enders added: "He wishes...on principle to wreak as much reputational damage as possible. The money obviously doesn’t matter as much as the mission."
"Phone hacking has just fallen out of the public eye, and Prince Harry has brought it back to the fore," she continued.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father has made in the High Court claims against some British media organisations to hold them to account for alleged breaches of privacy, unlawful practices and false stories about him and his family.
On the other hand, King Charles younger son, who was challenging the Home Office over his security arrangements when visiting the UK, lost his High Court case last week.
Meghan's hubby, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated in the US alongside his family, was fighting to secure a judicial review over a decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his protective security has ended in defeat.
