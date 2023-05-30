Scott Disick holds no more grudges against ex-Kourtney Kardashian: Source

Scott Disick has finally moved on in his life and find “sense of peace” amid his turbulent split with ex Kourtney Kardashian, revealed an insider.
A source spilled to PEOPLE, “He’s in a good place and feeling a sense of peace going into a new decade.”
The outlet reported that the Talentless founder’s life revolved his relationship with former partner Kourtney, with whom he also shares three children.
Back in May 2022, Kourtney married to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker and at the time, Scott could not come to terms with his ex-marriage.
However, after a year, the source mentioned that Scott has finally “moved on” from Kourtney.
Source told the outlet, “For a long time, he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together.”.
“It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis, and he was pretty immature about it at first,” revealed an insider.
However, source pointed out that Scott has “finally accepted it and has moved on”.
“He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great coparents,” stated an insider.
“He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now,” disclosed the source.
An insider also mentioned that Scott is still “very close” with Kardashians and ‘consider himself to be part of the family despite ups and downs in their relationship”.
Zeenat also wants to play Sridevi's character from 'English Vinglish'
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seemingly rekindled their decade-old romance as dating rumours surfaced this month
Robert De Niro wants to get married again at age 79 to his partner Tiffany Chen after birth of seventh child, source
Amar Singh Chamkila was killed at the age of 27
Kylie Jenner shares two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire, with ex Travis Scott
Vivek Oberoi allegedly had a tiff with Salman Khan