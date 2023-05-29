Salma Hayek celebrates husband François-Henri Pinault birthday: 'My Sunshine'

Salma Hayek celebrated her husband François-Henri Pinault 61st birthday with loving social media tribute.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s big day with a loved-up photo and a heartwarming note.

The snap featured the lovebirds cuddling each other as Hayek looks madly in love with Pinault while he has his arms wrapped around her waist.

“Happy birthday mi amor, you are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, my love,” the actor captioned the picture.

Donning a gorgeous long-sleeved black sequined gown, the Hollywood star has one of her hand on her husband’s face who is looking dashing in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Previously in an interview with Page Six, Hayek got candid about her marriage to Pinault while discussing how she keeps her marriage from feeling "boring."

“Boredom is underestimated,” she told the publication. “I didn’t understand this for a long time. Also it helps that we met each other later in our lives.”

“It’s okay just to do nothing and be together; sometimes sharing a space and doing your own thing in silence, with connectivity and thoughtfulness—'Can I bring you a cup of tea?’—is enough,” she added.

Before concluding, she said, “It’s little simple things.”