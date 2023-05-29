Edward James Olmos reflects on throat cancer battle

Edward James Olmos has opened up about his throat cancer diagnosis in his first TV interview.
Speaking to the Mando & Friends podcast, the 76-year-old said, "This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer."
Olmos also detailed his recent radiation session, which happened last year.
"I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation. The week before, I'd finished my chemo, and [for] months and months, I was on radiation and chemo as it attacked my throat."
"I still have right here [on my throat] a bump where my lymph nodes, they burned them out because they shot this area with radiation," he added.
The singer also weighed in about the doctors' uncertainty about his voice.
"The doctors would say — I had five doctors — the doctors would say right before I started, 'There’s only one thing we have to tell you, we do not know what you’re gonna sound like,' " he said. "I said, 'What?!'
Taylor Swift's "Karma" rising a massive 65 places to Number 2 following the release of its Ice Spice remix
Zayn Malik credits his fans for his success in music
The Wonder Woman actress was seen grooving
Will Smith's daughter Willow tweets: "When you approach a bruised heart with tenderness, the true beauty of existence...
In a new achievement, Jimin hit one billion streams on Spotify collectively on May 22nd
He elaborated on the reason while making an appearance on Salon Drip