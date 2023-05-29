World leaders voice support for Erdogan's reelection success

This handout photograph taken and released by the Turkish Presidency Press Office on May 28, 2023 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing supporters gathered outside his residence following his victory in Turkish presidential election at Kisikli district in Istanbul. AFP

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election following a historic runoff vote.

Biden expressed his eagerness to work together with Erdogan as NATO allies on bilateral issues and global challenges.

Blinken also offered his congratulations, emphasising Turkey's value as a NATO ally and partner. He praised the high turnout rate and Turkey's longstanding democratic tradition.

Despite recent tensions in the bilateral relationship, both Biden and Blinken focused on the importance of continued collaboration.

Erdogan's victory over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a closely contested election marked a significant moment in Turkey's history. The relationship between Turkey and the United States has faced challenges in recent years due to various issues, including dissent crackdowns, military operations in Syria, Erdogan's ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst the conflict in Ukraine, and objections from Ankara over Sweden's NATO bid.

Besides messages from the top US officials, Erdogan received messages from various other world leaders, including Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif. These messages of support reflect the acknowledgment of his leadership, accomplishments, and contributions to various areas, including international relations, security, and regional stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended Erdogan on his victory, emphasizing that it was a testament to the Turkish people's appreciation for his dedicated efforts and independent foreign policy. Putin praised Erdogan's commitment to strengthening state sovereignty and conducting an autonomous foreign policy, while also acknowledging the significance of their countries' friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed his well wishes to Erdogan, expressing hope for progress, prosperity, and the growth of strong bilateral relations between the two nations. This message highlights the importance of their ongoing partnership and the positive impact it has on both countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Erdogan and emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between their nations.

Zelenskyy expressed a desire for enhanced cooperation, particularly in areas related to security, stability, and the interests of Europe. This gesture reflects the recognition of Turkey's pivotal role in regional affairs and its potential for collaboration on critical issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the interconnectedness between Germany and Turkey, acknowledging their deep ties and expressing a commitment to advancing their common agenda with renewed vigor.

This sentiment highlights the significance of their partnership and alliance, which spans multiple areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

The international response to Erdogan's reelection extended beyond individual leaders. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his anticipation for working with Erdogan and preparing for the upcoming alliance summit in July. Stoltenberg's message underscores the essential role Turkey plays within NATO and its commitment to collective security.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of advancing EU-Turkey relations for the benefit of both parties.

Her message reflects the strategic significance of cooperation between the European Union and Turkey, underscoring the need for continued dialogue and collaboration.

Other leaders from around the world, including Saudi Arabia, France, the United Kingdom, Palestine, Israel, Libya, and many more, joined in congratulating Erdogan on his reelection. These messages of support demonstrate the global recognition of Turkey's influential role and Erdogan's leadership.

As Erdogan assumes another five-year term following his electoral victory, the international community's response underscores the recognition of his accomplishments and the importance of continued cooperation.

The messages of congratulations reflect a shared commitment to collaboration on issues of mutual interest, such as regional stability, security, and global challenges. The world leaders' unified response highlights the significance of Turkey's role on the global stage and signals a willingness to work together for the benefit of all.