Showrunner Amy discusses Midge, Joel's dynamic in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel concludes its five-season run intertwining Midge's journey and her relationship with Joel in the finale.



Throughout the series, it is evident that Midge's trajectory and connection with Susie serve as her guiding force. As Midge takes the stage at "The Gordon Ford Show," a significant milestone in her career, her family rallies behind her.

Regarding Midge's romantic relationships, the show leaves it open-ended for viewers.

“We don’t know that she wasn’t married or was now a widow,” showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino said.

While some speculated that Midge may have married or become a widow, the creators clarify that she remained unmarried. Midge's deeply personal comedic act, which revolves around her experiences and emotions, creates a conflict with Joel. Joel acknowledges that he cannot bear to have his wife make fun of him on stage, while Midge realizes that expressing her true self through her act is vital. This fundamental difference poses challenges in combining their personal lives and Midge's career.

“The tragedy of the show is these two people were immature and childish when they got together, and they lived a sort of fantasy,” Sherman-Palladino said.

“And actually, the thing that he loved about her — that independence and that ambition — is the very thing that he couldn’t deal with once it came out, once it’s not just her giving a toast at the wedding, or talking in synagogue, or getting the best wine or pork chops or whatever. When it actually becomes a thing that defines her, he couldn’t deal with that.”

During the premiere week and throughout the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", the emotional weight of the show's conclusion was palpable for the creators and cast. Reflecting on the production wrap, the creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, humorously admits to experiencing separation anxiety and hopes that time will help alleviate it.