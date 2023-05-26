Salma Hayek addresses ‘sad girls’ on Kelly Clarkson show: Watch

Salma Hayek Pinault has recently addressed “sad girls” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



In a clip posted on YouTube, Salma, who looked stunning in all-black attire, gave a useful tip to all the “sad girls”, saying, “I got to say girls, when you are sad or you feel like no strength.”

The Fools Rush In actress continued, “Close the door first. Then put some music.”

“And DANCE like nobody’s watching,” stated the Bliss actress.

To this, Kelly chimed in and mentioned, “That’s what I do.”

Adding to this, Salma pointed out that you should dance “until you get chills” on your body.

Kelly agreed with the Desperado star, saying, “It does… It makes me feel so good to dance.”



“I love movement,” confessed the singer.

The actress added, “Yeah… gives you power.”

Kelly quipped, “When I close my eyes, I picture I look like you.”

Elsewhere on the show, Salma also talked about her phobia, revealing that she is scared of “snakes”.

After her confession, Kelly showed a picture of the actress having a snake on her body from her iconic dance sequence with a python in From Dusk Till Dawn.

Salma told the host, “ I had to go into a trance to get past my phobia of snakes for this dance sequence.”