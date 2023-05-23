 
close
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin almost walked out on Jesse Eisenberg’s 'A Real Pain'

'A Real Pain' follows two cousins, played by Culkin, Eisenberg who make a journey to Poland following their grandmother’s demise

By Web Desk
May 23, 2023
Succession star Kieran Culkin almost walked out on Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin almost walked out on Jesse Eisenberg’s 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin came very close to rejecting his first post-Succession role, the actor recently revealed.

Speaking to Interview magazine the actor divulged he is set to star in Jesse Eisenberg’s sophomore film A Real Pain, which tried to dodge.

Culkin cited travelling with his family as a complication, justifying his hesitation to take on the project. However, despite dillydallying for a while he ended up accepting the role because the semi-biographical script was too impressive to decline.

“This is going to sound terrible, but I’ve tried to get out of it because it’s going to make my life miserable. But I don’t want to not do it because it’s such a beautiful script,” Kieran Culkin said.

“I was finding every reason to not do it. I was like, ‘I’ll watch his first film [“When You Finish Saving the World”], maybe it’s going to be terrible.’ I watched it, and I was like, ‘Sh*t. It’s really good.'”

A Real Pain follows two cousins, played by Culkin and Eisenberg, who make a journey to Poland following their grandmother’s demise and end up signing up for a Holocaust tour.