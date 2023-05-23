'Succession' star Kieran Culkin almost walked out on Jesse Eisenberg’s 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin came very close to rejecting his first post-Succession role, the actor recently revealed.

Speaking to Interview magazine the actor divulged he is set to star in Jesse Eisenberg’s sophomore film A Real Pain, which tried to dodge.

Culkin cited travelling with his family as a complication, justifying his hesitation to take on the project. However, despite dillydallying for a while he ended up accepting the role because the semi-biographical script was too impressive to decline.

“This is going to sound terrible, but I’ve tried to get out of it because it’s going to make my life miserable. But I don’t want to not do it because it’s such a beautiful script,” Kieran Culkin said.

“I was finding every reason to not do it. I was like, ‘I’ll watch his first film [“When You Finish Saving the World”], maybe it’s going to be terrible.’ I watched it, and I was like, ‘Sh*t. It’s really good.'”

A Real Pain follows two cousins, played by Culkin and Eisenberg, who make a journey to Poland following their grandmother’s demise and end up signing up for a Holocaust tour.