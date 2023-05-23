Natalie Portman teases 'Star Wars' return

Natalie Portman has raised fans' hopes as she revealed she is open to reprising her Padmé Amidala character in Star Wars.

Speaking to GQ's Actually Me series, the 41-year-old reacted to a fan question on Reddit about her character's return to the sci-fi franchise, "I have no information on this," she said. "No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it."



In other news, Damon Lindelof revealed that he was booted out of the Star Wars universe, adding he did not leave by choice.

During an interview with Esquire, the director said, "I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe."

"I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave."

Previously, the Watchmen writer roped Justin Britt-Gibson to help him complete the screenplay. However, the pair left the project in February.

But Lindelof said he is keen to work again in the sci-fi franchise if given the chance.

"Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Of course."

"If at first you don't succeed, try and try again," he cheekily said. "Or again try, as Yoda would say."