Prince Harry looking like a ‘shriveled up man’ next to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just come under the microscope as many experts and commentators voice concerns surrounding apparently ‘shriveled’ look.



Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin issued these claims and revelations regarding Prince Harry’s ‘dwindling look’.

Thus, with the couple having celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19th, Ms Levin finds the difference in the prince she saw growing up to be ‘stark’.

So much so that, she branded Prince Harry as looking ‘completely shriveled’ when standing next to Meghan Markle.

She weighed in on this change, and offered her insights to Sky News Australia, during an interview.

Its their fifth wedding anniversary, and I had the good luck of being one of the rare presenters of that wedding, and it was so happy,” even “the people were so happy for them.”

She also went on to note how even “the sun shone and we thought she was going to be wonderful.”

So “its just really sad what you see” now because if you “look at Harry now, five years on and he looks absolutely shriveled” and “I really mean it seriously,” she added before signing off.

This observation and analysis has been brought to light, following a similar admission by Ms Levin where she felt Prince Harry ‘looked sad’.