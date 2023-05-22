Millie Bobby Brown bonds with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and future in-laws in new outing

Millie Bobby Brown is seemingly getting close to her future in-laws as she stepped out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s parents in Florida over the weekend, per Daily Mail.



The newly engaged couple was joined by Jake’s dad, Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 61, and mom Dorothea Hurley, 60.

The family was spotted standing outside a black vehicle as they conversed amongst them.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, was in good spirits flashing a smile, dressed in casual chic attire, a pair of black denim shorts paired with a short-sleeved white shirt. She accessorised with minimal jewellery and a pair of stylish, lightly-tinted transparent sunglasses for the sunny day.

Meanwhile, Jake rocked a pair of dark Dickies pants, a long-sleeved black shirt, and a backwards blue baseball cap.

Jon and Dorothea dressed in their own casual outfits, including a black T-shirt, jeans, and a white baseball cap for him, and a blue top, white pants, and a sun hat for her, as they mingled with the young couple.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Lover, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”

When they announced their engagement, the young couple faced criticism for being too young to marry. However, Jon defended his son and Brown during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice,” Bon Jovi said. “Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”