Kim Kardashian latest photo attracts massive praise

American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has left Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Serena Williams and others stunned with her new photos.

The 42-year-old reality star loves to keep her fans on their toes with her sizzling photos and videos as she always comes through with top-tier content for her admirers.



Kanye West's ex-wife serves looks around the clock which catch the attention of not only her famous family members but other celebrities, too, including singing sensation Katy Perry.

The 42-year-old reality star and entrepreneur dropped jaws with her new picture in all black and pink stilettos in front of her brad's pop up waterfall.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 42-year-old shared her stunning photos to promote her brand with the caption "the pop up is open until May 29, 2023."

Kim, who loves to share everything with her 356 million Instagram followers, has catapulted into the spotlight and is now a fully-fledged reality star and super-rich businesswoman.

SKIMS fans can bag themselves all kinds of summer goodies from the shop including bags, tops, and dresses, judging by Kim’s post.

Kim opted for a sophisticated all-black look paired with light pink stilettos for the occasion and had her long hair tied in a ponytail.

Fans can’t get over the other-of four's ‘pretty’ post as they rushed to the comments section to say how “beautiful” and “pretty” she looks in the photos.

Many people also wrote that the star looks a lot like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, in the photos and one wrote that she is “aging backwards.”

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, and Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, are just some of the people taking to the comments section to show their love.

Kim's some excited fans wrote that they’re “on their way” to the cute-looking pop up shop. More simply shared fire and love heart eye emojis on the post.